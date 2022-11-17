Mary Frances Bricco, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Liebold) Lotz. She married Ronald Bricco on May 25, 1957, in Bellaire, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2005.

She graduated from St. John Catholic School in Bellaire, class of 1955. Mrs. Bricco was a Dental Assistant in Columbus, Ohio for 2 1/2 years before she moved to Wisconsin and worked for Image Studio as a secretary and bookkeeper for 25 years retiring in 1991. Mary belonged to the “Ski Bells” in White Lake, Wisconsin and enjoyed gardening, bowling and cross-country skiing.

Mary lived in The Villages, Florida, from September 2007 until her death. Mary enjoyed bowling on the Belle Aire Bowling League as well as walking her dog Sofia at the Springdale dog park area. Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (Donal) Sanders of Colorado Springs; two sons, Roger (Debbie) Bricco of Nashville, and Craig Bricco (Charla) of Cedaredge, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Sheena, Brianna, Tanya, Shane, Ben, Brian, Jennifer and Matthew; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Lotz and a brother, Lawrence Lotz both of Bellaire, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Heagin and Barbara Lotz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

A graveside service will take place on May 20, 2023 at St. James Catholic Cemetery in White Lake, Wisconsin.