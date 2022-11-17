Wildwood police arrest woman after alleged attack on live-in man friend

Wildwood police arrested a woman after an alleged attack on her live-in man friend.

Amanda Byram, 44, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at her home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue after she became “irate” and punched her boyfriend “approximately six times on the left side of his face,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to that, she had texted him photos of damage to his television and a hole in the wall of the home.

When police arrived on the scene, Byram admitted she’d hit him and said she wanted to go to jail. She indicated she and the man have been in a relationship for four months and have been living together.

She was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.