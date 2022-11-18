Dian Deutschmann Hentz of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida of Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 81.

Dian was born on April 17, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frances O. Deutschmann and Bettye Jayne Deutschmann (nee Berg) and sister Debbie Deutschmann. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Vernon J. Hentz Jr., beloved children Trey (Hee Jung) Hentz, Stacia Hentz, Amy (Ron Labbe) Ingram and Adam (Robin) Hentz. Loving grandchildren, Net Hentz, Sarang Hentz, Will Hentz and Catherine Hentz. Dian graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1959 and attended Our Lady of Cincinnati.

Dian was a talented interior designer who enjoyed antiquing. She was a world traveler who enjoyed her many trips to the English countryside with V.J. and her annual trips to the lake with dear friends. She was a planner who served on various community and church committees throughout her life. Dian and V.J. moved to The Villages 13 years ago where she joined various clubs within The Villages and enjoyed her get togethers with the neighborhood women for bunco.

Dian was devoted to her family creating a home that was rooted in love, and care and concern for others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association or Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

Dian’s Celebration of Life in St. Louis, Missouri will be announced at a later date.