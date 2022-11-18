Lucy Rumpstich Hammond of The Villages, FL passed away on November 14, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born January 11, 1925 in Milford, DE, daughter of the late Albert and Helene Rumpstich.

She was a graduate of the University of Delaware and was an avid golfer. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling around the United States and many other countries around the world.

She is survived by her son James Hammond of Milford, DC; and daughter Donna (Robert) H. Smith of The Villages, FL; grandsons Marc (Shari Bush) J. Smith, and Todd Hammond; granddaughter Courtney Hammond; great-granddaughter Morgan N. Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.