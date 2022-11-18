Sarah Carrieri went on to be with the Lord on November 13.

Sarah was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 12, 1932. She resided in Margate Florida in the year of 2005, before moving to The Villages in 2005.

Sarah leaves behind the love of her life for 72 years, her husband Tony. Sarah is also survived by her daughters; Sharon (Phil), Lois, and Darlene (Frank), her grandchildren; Phil (Joanne), Anthony (Adrienne), Nicole (Tommy), Richie, Lauren (Alex), Lindsey (Rob), and Britney and her great-grandchildren Sydney, Savannah, Paige, Toby, Victoria, Blake, Gianna, Sydney, and Isabella.

A viewing will be held on Friday November 18th from 11:30am-3:30pm at Hiers Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162.

She will forever be in our hearts.