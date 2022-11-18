53 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 18, 2022
type here...

Sarah Carrieri

By Staff Report
Sarah Carrieri
Sarah Carrieri

Sarah Carrieri went on to be with the Lord on November 13.

Sarah was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 12, 1932. She resided in Margate Florida in the year of 2005, before moving to The Villages in 2005.

Sarah leaves behind the love of her life for 72 years, her husband Tony. Sarah is also survived by her daughters; Sharon (Phil), Lois, and Darlene (Frank), her grandchildren; Phil (Joanne), Anthony (Adrienne), Nicole (Tommy), Richie, Lauren (Alex), Lindsey (Rob), and Britney and her great-grandchildren Sydney, Savannah, Paige, Toby, Victoria, Blake, Gianna, Sydney, and Isabella.

A viewing will be held on Friday November 18th from 11:30am-3:30pm at Hiers Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162.

She will forever be in our hearts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need a break on amenity fees

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents are dealing with higher costs and need a break on amenity fees.

You have to work to be able to enjoy your retirement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says people can enjoy their retirement - if they work hard.

Long lines show that overcrowding is a problem

A Village of Fenney resident says that long lines show that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident who has been in The Villages for more than 23 years has something to say to all of those complaining about “overcrowding” in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The losing and grift continues

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t help but mock former President Trump after the GOP lost ground in the U.S. Senate in the mid-term elections.

Photos