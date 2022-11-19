68 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Area residents have chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet

By Staff Report

Area residents will have a chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet.

“No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday.

With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking about a pet but not sure you’re ready to make a full-time commitment, just want to give it a try or even just to give a pet a nice home for a few days, Sumter County Animal Services is looking for holiday fosters so that our animals can have a happy, cozy holiday in a home instead of at the shelter. Of course, adoption is even better.

If you are simply fostering an animal for SCAS, the dog or cat will still be available for adoption by the public (if they’ve already
been neutered and vaccinated) and visible on the Petfinder page. Ideally, SCAS is looking for dogs and cats to be fostered by Wednesday, Nov. 23 and kept until at least Nov. 28. SCAS is closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, as well as Friday, Nov. 25.

To learn more, go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt 

