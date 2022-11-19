58.9 F
Saturday, November 19, 2022
By Staff Report
Corrine Elaine Cook (nee Leininger) age 74, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and follower of Christ, went to her Heavenly home on November 14, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

Corrine was born in 1948 in Minnesota and grew up surrounded by her large family. She had 6 siblings: Rich, Jerry, Lynn, Chuck, Larry and Twig. She met her husband Bob in 1968 and they were married March of 1969. They have 3 devoted children: Bob, Shelley and Andrew. They were married for 53 wonderful years.

Corrine is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob) E. Cook of The Villages, Florida. Sons Robert (Bob) G. Cook of Georgia and Andrew T. Cook and wife Tara of Maryland. Daughter Shelley J. Terrazas and husband Ricky of Florida. Six grandchildren: McCrady Cook, Parker Cook, Maddie Cook, Josiah (Joy) Rivera, Abby Rivera and Evelyn Rivera. Her brothers: Rich Leininger and wife Darlene, Jerry Leininger, Chuck Leininger and wife Dori, Larry Leininger and Twig Leininger. And many more nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is predeceased by her parents George and Evelyn Leininger, sister Lynn Jakubec and sister in law Gail Leininger.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but we know she is resting now in the arms of Jesus.

