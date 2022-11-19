Mildred Ida Dains (nee Weiss), aged 101, died in her sleep the evening of November 12, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

She was born in Bethlehem, PA on April 1, 1921. When she was 13, her family moved to Jersey City, N.J. She met her sweetheart, Joseph Keeler Dains from Brooklyn, N.Y., and wed in 1944 during WWII. After the war, they lived in Jersey City and raised two daughters. Later in life, they moved to Indiana. Widowed in 1988, she returned to NJ to live until she moved to The Villages in 2019.

She is survived by her NJ daughter and son-in-law Judy and William Pittman, and Floridian daughter and close family friend, Jill Dains and Kris Cassady.

Her grandchildren include Greg Pittman (Kelly) of Seattle, Stacey Craelius (John) of Chicago, Jan Reimer (Michael, who preceded her in death) of Jersey City and Tammy Rodrigues (Mark) of Fall River, MA. She was great-grandma to Nolan, Mikayla, Abigail, Roan, Aiden, Hudson and Daisy.

Good-natured and kind, she was a friend to those who knew her. She was sweet and loving, making friends wherever she went. In fact, she was called “Grandma Millie” by many.

She loved Jesus and going to church and regularly prayed for her family and friends. Coming from humble roots, her gratitude was immense. Happiness came easy to her as she liked to read, joke, laugh and eat dessert. How she loved her sweets!!!

She had a good run and will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, “Grandma Millie.”