Patricia A. Consoles (King), age 88 of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Danvers, Massachusetts passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at The Villages Hospital in Florida.

Patricia was born in Lynn, Massachusetts to Patrick J. King and Mary Blake King on May 26, 1934. She went to school at St. Mary’s in Lynn, Massachusetts where she was in the National Honor Society and also attended Burdett College graduating in 1953. She worked at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts as a Secretary and was a stay-at-home mother raising five loving children. She married Louis J. Consoles on September 28, 1957 in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Patricia is preceded in death by her father Patrick J. King, mother Mary Blake King, sister Mary King, sister Rita (King) Wall and brother in-law Robert Wall, son in-law Daniel Visone, father in-law Luigi Consoles, mother in-law Dora Consoles and sister in-law Josephine Oneschuck and her husband Walter Oneschuck.

Those left to cherish Patricia’s memory include her loving husband Louis Consoles, daughter Lisa and her partner Paul Hayes, son Louis and his wife Mary, son Mark and his wife Jeanne, daughter Julie, and son Matthew and his wife Michelle. Eleven grandchildren, Danielle Visone, Anthony Visone, Meghan Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Brian Consoles, Victoria Consoles, Kevin Consoles, Stephen Consoles his wife Stephanie, Rachel Consoles, Christopher Consoles and Benjamin Consoles. brother-in-law Nicholas Consoles and his wife Betty Consoles, sister-in-law Maryjane Enzinger and her husband Richard Enzinger. Many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews on both sides of the family. Patricia will also be dearly missed by her close friends and bunco buddies in Florida.

Patricia loved to golf and was especially proud of her hole-in-one at the Middleton Golf Course in Middleton, Massachusetts. She also loved to play bunco and bingo. Patricia was so proud of her five children and her eleven grandchildren, who spent many days and nights at her home in Danvers, Massachusetts.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers Memorial Donations may be given in her name to Huntington’s Disease Society of America(HDSA), PO Box 14 Chelmsford, MA 01824 or a charity of your choice.