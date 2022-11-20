Leonard Edward Wilson

Taking his last gig, Leonard “Lenny” Edward Wilson, 89, accepted the Lord’s downbeat on November 16, 2022 at Cates Hospice House in Ocala, Florida.

Born in Covington, Kentucky, Lenny was the only son of the late Edward and Hazel Wilson. From an early age his family encouraged his musical talent and after private lessons, self-teaching, and classes at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, he spent the rest of his life delighting audiences with his piano arrangements of classics, swing, standards, and jazz.

After serving in the United States Air Force during the 1950s, he began his career in entertainment. For over seven decades Lenny played as a solo artist and band leader throughout the Midwest and in Florida. Most recently, he played regularly at various venues in The Villages, Florida. In 2020 Lenny was inducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame, recognizing over 25 years of music performance in the area.

When Lenny was not playing the piano, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always had a furry friend or two or three in his lap or at his feet. He was also a fan of motocross, boxing, and the Florida Gators. He was proud of his volunteer work with the Civil Air Patrol, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after 28 years.

Lenny will be missed by his loving family: his wife, Sandy; his children, grandchildren, and great grandson — all of whom he was immensely proud: Mark, Crystal, Paige and Craig; Harmony and Kyle; Christian; and by his band mates and fans. He leaves them the legacy of his music through memories and the numerous recordings he produced.

He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A musical celebration of Lenny’s life will be planned for a later date. To share memories and condolences with Lenny’s family, please visit hiers-baxley.com. The family is being served by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service in Belleview, Florida.