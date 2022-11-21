Elizabeth (Betty) Foy, 90, of The Villages, Florida passed away November 14, 2022 at the Villages Regional Hospital. She was the loving wife to her husband Marty Foy for 68 years and joins him in heaven.

Betty was born in New York, New York a daughter of the late August and Mary Herold. She was a retired realtor and enjoyed putting families in their forever homes. She loved spending time with her family, working in the garden, and playing with her dog Callie.

Betty is survived by her son David Foy of Austin, TX; and daughters Cherie Eames of Boca Raton, FL and Heather Foy of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christina Manzari and Trinity Davis; and her great grandson Aiden Telford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty Foy’s name to Marion County Humane Society, 701 Northwest 14th Road, Ocala, FL 34475 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.