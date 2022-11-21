Patricia R. Harvey, of Barnegat, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 18, 2022 at the age of 86 in The Villages, FL.

Patricia was born on October 10, 1936 in Reading, PA to Frank Collins Sr. and Ruth Muller. Survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Robert Harvey, they resided over the years in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Patricia was predeceased by her first husband, James Edward Quinn, who passed in 1977. Together they had two daughters, Margaret & Kathleen.

Patricia is survived by her spouse Robert Harvey, daughter Margaret Quinn (Goldner) of Bordentown, NJ, Kathleen Quinn Shuman & husband Roy of The Villages, FL, stepson Bruce Quinn & wife Susan of Matawan, NJ, stepdaughter Sandra Harvey Fuchs & husband Brian of Hacketstown, NJ, stepson, Robert Harvey of Vine Grove, NJ.

Patricia is also survived by eight grandchildren, Timothy Goldner & wife Lauren of New Jersey, Kristopher Dumschat of North Carolina, Lisa Stetler & husband Tom of North Carolina, Eddie Fuchs & wife Jenny of New Jersey, Alex Fuchs & wife Joiceann of North Carolina, Erika Kelly (Fuchs) & husband Bobby of New Jersey, Kirstin Vessels (Harvey) & husband Justin of Kentucky, Daniel Harvey of Kentucky, and five great grandchildren, James (Duke) and Colton Goldner, David and Olivia Stetler, Naomi Fuchs, and many more nieces nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Patricia was predeceased by her brothers, Frank Collins Jr., David Collins Sr., son-in-law Bruce Goldner, grandson Brian Edward Quinn, and daughter-in-law Lisa Harvey.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but we know she is resting now in the arms of Jesus.

A celebration of life will be held in New Jersey in early 2023.

Patricia was very passionate about supporting and volunteering for the American Cancer Society. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at the following address:

In Memory of Patricia Harvey

American Cancer Society

PO Box 2438

Kennesaw, GA, 30156.