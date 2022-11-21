Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife

A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife.

Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

His arrest occurred days after his wife, 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund, was jailed in connection with the same altercation.

Stuart Westerlund said he had been golfing in Ocala on Nov. 14 and on his way home, his vehicle was forced from the roadway to avoid a collision, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said that “out of anger,” he decided to drive home, even though both of his vehicle’s tires were non-functional. His decision ultimately led to more damage to the vehicle.

When he got home, Stuart Westerlund and his wife began to argue over the damage to the vehicle. She bit his hand, leading to her arrest. Stuart Westerlund admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking. The deputy noted in the report that it was “hard to gather information” due to Mary Westerlund’s level of intoxication. In 2019, she was sentenced to 10 days in jail after her second drunk driving arrest within a five-year period.

Stuart Westerlund was arrested Friday in an apparent followup to the Nov. 14 altercation. He was booked at the jail and released Saturday after posting $100 bond.