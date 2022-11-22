Carol Ann Kaczmarek, 79, of The Villages, FL, passed away on 11/14/2022 at the Ted and Diane Brandley House in Summerfield Florida.

Carol was born North Attleboro, MA to Douglas Gaudette & Glorianna (Fournier) Gaudette on February 8th, 1943. She graduated North Attleboro High School in 1960 where she was a majorette, went on to study hairdressing at the Henry O. Peabody School in Norwood, MA.

Carol was married to Alan Kaczmarek, 43 years on 07/28/1979 in Attleboro, MA @ All Saints Episcopal Church. (Previously married to the late Walter L. Young III).

Throughout Carols adult life she had many jobs, such as: Swank, Inc., First Bristol County Nat’l Bank (CSR), United Artists Cable (CSR), Cox Communications (CSR)- retired.

Carol is preceded in death by Her brother, the late Howard Gaudette (2021) & her son, the late Robert D. Young (2019).

She is survived by Sisters Lynn LaFratta (Paul) and Betsy Monty (Bill), daughter Karen L. Taylor, grandson Justin B. Taylor (Sarah) and great grandson Lucas Taylor.

In her prime Carol was a hard-working, family-oriented woman. loved to dance, especially to the oldies with her friends in the Villages, FL. Loved decorating her home particularly in “country” décor.

Carol was deeply loved and we all will miss her as so.