Roberta Louise Cheever (Sullivan) peacefully returned to her creator after a brief illness on November 14th 2022. She was born in Boston Massachusetts on June 19, 1943 to the honorable Lewis R. Sullivan II and Dorothy R. Sullivan (Hopkins). She attended primary school, secondary school, and community college in the Boston area. Roberta proved to be a resilient child, and adult, undergoing dozens of surgeries with little or no complaint. Her mantra “that someone always had it worse” fueled her determination that led her to pursue a successful lifelong career at Verizon, formerly Bell Atlantic. She was proud of her accomplishments as a computer programmer and pioneer of telecommunication technologies. She led her life with a young heart and generous spirit, always wanting to help others.

Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Herbert W. Cheever; her brother, Lewis R. Sullivan III; her sister, Dorothy R. Sullivan; and her parents. Roberta met her husband on Cape Cod, a place they returned to frequently throughout their lives. After marrying, they moved to Bel Air, Maryland and eventually to The Villages, Florida after retirement.

Roberta leaves her sister-in-law, Maryjane St. Francis, brother-in-law, Gerald Cheever and his wife Kathleen, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She valued time and conversations with her immediate and extended family and friends; always willing to listen and share her wisdom. She loved traveling, cake decorating, jewelry making, politics, and the companionship of her beloved feline fur babies.

Above all, and throughout her life, she was devoted to her faith. She was a proud parishioner and dedicated usher at St. Vincent de Paul Church where she developed many friendships. Her service extended to the church’s Council of Catholic Women and CCW Orlando, where she was President on both councils for numerous years.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the communities of St. Vincent de Paul Church and The Villages for their friendship, care, and concern for Roberta over the past years. A funeral service will take place at St. Vincent de Paul on December 3rd 2022 at 11am. Roberta will be laid to rest with the love of her life at Bushnell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name (memory) to The University of Florida Medical School and Herbert and Roberta Cheever Scholarship Fund on the memo line by check. Checks can be mailed to: UF Health office of Development, PO BOX 100386 Gainesville, Fl. 32610.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.