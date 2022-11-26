Publix super markets recognized as top Florida recycling champion

Publix super markets has been named best overall company by the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation as the 2022 Recycling Champion.

FRP, a coalition of businesses and associations dedicated to improving Florida’s recycling, awarded the Florida grocer the top award for its commitment educating employees and customers about recycling.

“Publix remains committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, which includes caring for the environment,” said Publix Director of Environmental and Sustainability Programs Michael Hewett. “We continuously examine processes in our stores, warehouses and offices, looking for additional ways to recycle.”

Publix was recognized for its commitment across the company to recycling education, including its plastic bag recycling campaign to educate customers and its internal Green Routine program which encourages associates to make sustainable choices. Because of these efforts, Publix has recycled more than 615 million pounds of cardboard and more than 21 million pounds of soft plastics in 2021.

The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation determines the Recycling Champions award winners from companies, organizations, government entities or individuals that display a noteworthy impact on the recycling industry in the state of Florida.

Nominations were submitted this past fall and judged by the Sustainable Business Club of the sustainable business program in the Department of Economics of the Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.