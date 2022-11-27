Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to town’s streets

Lady Lake residents want greater golf cart access to the town’s streets, but questions are being raised about safety.

Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents.

“Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those neighborhoods near the Log Cabin Area, to visit public facilities such as parks and community buildings to attend significant town events annually (such as Art in the Park, Mac & Cheese Festival, Christmas Parade, Yard Sales, etc. Farmer’s Market, and soon to come Snooky Park) as well as visit business establishments to shop and dine. Many neighborhoods are currently cut off and disconnected from amenities, so providing another means of access outside of an automobile can bring more economic activities to the ‘Downtown Area,’” the petition states.

Mayor James Rietz has already gone on record indicating he thinks it’s “a great idea.”

However, other commissioners, as well as residents, have expressed reservations.

Concerns have been raised about mixing golf carts with motor vehicle traffic. There are also concerns about insurance liability.

“If somebody in a car hits a golf cart even going 30 miles per hour, they are going to be dead,” said Lady Lake resident Mark Joslin.

Of course, golf carts are used in The Villages’ section of Lady Lake as well as in the Water Oak development.

