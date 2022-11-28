Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Heverin admitted she had a crack pipe and needles in her purse. The Toledo, Ohio native also had a container of methamphetamine concealed in her bra, according to the arrest report.

Smith was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The marijuana was found in the Maryland native’s golf cart.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond for each was set at $5,000.