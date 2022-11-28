77.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 28, 2022
type here...

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

By Staff Report
Samantha Heverin
Samantha Heverin
Timothy Luther Smith
Timothy Luther Smith

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Heverin admitted she had a crack pipe and needles in her purse. The Toledo, Ohio native also had a container of methamphetamine concealed in her bra, according to the arrest report.

Smith was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The marijuana was found in the Maryland native’s golf cart.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond for each was set at $5,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart traffic would be dangerous on Lady Lake streets

A Lady Lake resident is dead set against increasing golf cart access on the town’s streets. She says the idea is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer really got population wrong for Manhattan

A reader from St. Petersburg raised an eyebrow when he noticed a population figure for Manhattan quoted in another Letter to the Editor.

It should be illegal to panhandle

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident writes that it should be illegal to panhandle. People who run businesses wind up paying the price when customers are uncomfortable.

Let’s get control over what is happening in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to put away the emotion and take a good hard look at what is happening in The Villages.

Amenity fees and shutting off our water

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ponderosa resident describes the toll of amenity fees and the embarrassment of having his water shut off for non-payment a day before Thanksgiving.

Photos