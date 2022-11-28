Junia Sawyer

68.7 F
By Staff Report
Junia E. Sawyer, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great- great grandmother entered her heavenly home on November 9th, 2022 at Mission Oaks Assisted Living Facility, Oxford FL at the age of 100.

Junia was born on March 15th, 1922 as one of six children to Frank and Cora Davis Gilbert (diseased) living in numerous states as well as Tripoli, Lebanon. Upon retiring from the U.S Air Force, Junia and Buz settled in San Jose, CA before moving to The Villages in 1999. Junia enjoyed golfing, sewing, oil painting, gardening and socializing with her many friends. her greatest passion though was for animals, especially her dogs.

Junia was preceded in death by her son, George Cooper and is survived by her daughter Barbara (John) Watson of The Villages FL, Grandchildren David (Dorothy) Higginbotham also of The Villages FL, Julie ( Tom) Gonsor of Layton UT, Gordon (Sara) Cooper of Corvallis OR, 7 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Junia will be inured at Bushnell National Cemetery alongside of her beloved Buz.

No memorial service or celebration of life are planned per her wish. The family of Junia would like to give a very special Thank You to the outstanding nursing staffs at Cornerstone Hospice and Mission Oaks Assisted Living.

The family recommends memorials be given to Cornerstone Hospice in memory of Julia.

