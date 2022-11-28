Victor M. Dunphy, of Richboro, PA and The Villages, FL died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 78.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Wanda Wolen Dunphy. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Edna Graff Dunphy and the brother of the late Nicholas.

Victor grew up in the Roxborough area and attended Roman Catholic High School and Philadelphia College of Textile & Sciences. Victor had a successful career in the textile industry. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing almost daily until his last few months. He was a member of Spring Mill and Lulu Country Clubs recording 4 hole-in-ones and winning several club events. He also enjoyed traveling with family and close friends. Victor and Wanda toured 4 continents and countless countries.

In addition to his beloved wife Wanda, Victor is survived by his loving and devoted children: David Dunphy of Chestnut Hill, Victoria Satterfield (Dale) of Doylestown, Jennifer Dunphy of Perkasie, and Nancy Dunphy (Cliff) of Lansdale. He is also survived by his brother Jay Dunphy (Marcia), his sister-in-law Norma, and 12 grandchildren: Doug, Jack, Joe, Nick, Blake, Jamieson, Nicolette, Kaitlyn, Maddy, GiGi, Lily, and Sean.

Victor’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 10:00 am until his Funeral Mass at 11:30 am at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. Holland, PA 18966. His interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Richboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Roman Catholic High School.