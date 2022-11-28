76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 28, 2022
type here...

Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction

By Staff Report
Bevals Hinton
Bevals Hinton

A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction.

Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.

She was stopped by store personnel and taken into custody by a deputy. Hinton told the deputy she had recently been evicted from her home and moved in with a roommate. She said she doesn’t have any money.

Hinton was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Letter writer really got population wrong for Manhattan

A reader from St. Petersburg raised an eyebrow when he noticed a population figure for Manhattan quoted in another Letter to the Editor.

It should be illegal to panhandle

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident writes that it should be illegal to panhandle. People who run businesses wind up paying the price when customers are uncomfortable.

Let’s get control over what is happening in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to put away the emotion and take a good hard look at what is happening in The Villages.

Amenity fees and shutting off our water

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ponderosa resident describes the toll of amenity fees and the embarrassment of having his water shut off for non-payment a day before Thanksgiving.

Thank you to The Villages Public Safety Department

A Village of Fenney resident is grateful to The Villages Public Safety Department which responded to her home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos