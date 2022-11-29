Land Rover’s loud music leads to arrest of Wildwood woman

Loud music coming from a Land Rover led to the arrest of a Wildwood woman on drug charges.

Makayla Sharday Grady, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle which was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver apologized to the deputy for the loud music.

The deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Grady, who had been arrested last year when she was found sleeping in a vacant house, admitted she had “just finished smoking marijuana” and said she “still had the rolled-up marijuana cigarette” in her pocket, the report said. A search of the vehicle also turned up a straw with a small amount of a “white powdery substance.”

Grady was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.