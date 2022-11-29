70.8 F
By Staff Report
Ronald Leo Ciambella of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Riverton, NJ and Bristol, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 16, 2022 in hospice care at The Estelle House, Marion County, FL. He was 88.

Ronald was born in Ehrenfeld, PA to Nicola and Filomena Ciambella on September 6, 1934. His family relocated to Bristol, PA, and it was there that he graduated from Bristol High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he met some of the finest people that went on to be lifelong friends. Ron worked as a logistics/space planner for Lockheed Martin located in Moorestown, NJ, until his retirement. His career allowed him to work in numerous locations around the world including Washington D.C., Pascagoula MS, Hawaii and Japan.

After retirement, Ron relocated to The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida. This allowed him to play golf and enjoy the warm weather, which he loved. Ron enjoyed good food, watching college football in his favorite recliner, the Philadelphia Eagles, fixing things for his family and friends and woodworking. Ron could build anything! He enjoyed many hours working in his basement woodshop creating beautiful pieces. He was an amazing craftsman.

Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Whitney, his parents, Nicola and Filomena and his siblings, Rose, Lucy, Johnny, Albert, and Eugene.

Ronald was a loving father to his daughters Nicole Cesaretti (Ron) and Victoria Carberry (Scott). He was the cherished PopPop to Thomas and Nicholas Cannizzaro and Pop to Lucy and Roxanna Carberry and Sophia and Rinaldo Ciambella. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ronald requested his ashes be laid to rest at a Veteran’s Cemetery in his home state of New Jersey, with a private ceremony attended by his immediate family. A funeral mass for those who loved him will be scheduled in the upcoming new year.

