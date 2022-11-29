Strong opinions about opening up Lady Lake streets to golf carts

Residents are voicing strong opinions about the idea of opening up Lady Lake streets to golf carts.

Lady Lake resident Renea Grubb last week formally presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. Mayor James Rietz has already gone on record indicating he thinks it’s “a great idea.”

Reader Alex Gershfeld points to the Water Oak community and the 1,400 families there who would love to take to the streets in their golf carts.

“It will greatly improve our local economy, significantly reduce pollution and increase our quality of life tenfold. Let’s go for it. The mayor is right and I strongly support this great idea,” Gershfeld said.

Raul Hernandez also is enthusiastic about the idea.

“With the price of gas and everyone wanting to go electric, why not use golf carts? Less wear and tear on the streets,” he said. “Wake up America, this is a free country and if the golf cart is street legal, let’s say no more.”

However, others are cool to the idea.

“People in golf carts are dangerous drivers. They have no respect for pedestrians or automobiles. They take up handicap and other parking spots. I know that it is very convenient for them but they are very inconsiderate,” said Janice Barbour of Lady Lake.

She is also wondering if the Town of Lady Lake would require registration or licensing for the golf carts taking to the streets.

Lorene Salgado said mixing golf carts and vehicles is like trying to mix oil and water.

“The golf cart is not designed for the highway as the car is not designed for a golf cart small lane,” she said.

Reader Gay Lynn Light offered a dire prediction.

“If this passes, you will see far more accidents and even deaths than what’s already happening. Cars and golf carts do not mix. Where is common sense in all of this?” she asked.