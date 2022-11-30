Arthur Ray Abbott Sr.

Arthur “Art” Ray Abbott Sr. age 84, of The Villages passed away peacefully at his home on November 27, 2022, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Arthur was born on February 22, 1948, in Sommerville, MA to parents David & Alfreda Abbott. He was the beloved Husband to Carolyn (Lackie) Abbott and Father to sons Arthur Jr (Joan)., Steven (Barbara), David (Caron), William Abbott and daughter Cheryl Johnston (Thomas), brother to Earl Abbott, and Grandpa to thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents David & Alfreda Abbott, brothers David, Donald and Robert Abbott and sister Dorothy Harrington.

After graduating from Trade School, he joined the Navy and became a First-Class Lithographer. Upon leaving the Navy he moved his family to Phoenix Arizona where he started his printing company Palm Printing. Art was also well known to the Phoenix racing community at Manzanita Speedway in the 70’s because of his publication The Manzy Mag and for a few years he even raced cars there that he built himself.

Art was a very motivated, hard-working entrepreneur and a great salesman. He utilized those skills and along with his wife and children started Abbott Printing in Orlando, FL (now Abbott Communications Group) of which he was extremely proud of and loved to visit after his retirement.

Perhaps, Arthur’s greatest feat was marrying his teen-age sweetheart, Carolyn (Lackie) Abbott. They were married 64 wonderful years and shared a devoted life together.

Art spent much of his retirement enjoying fishing while living on the St. Johns River. He especially enjoyed helping his grandkids catch fish with cane poles, golfing in The Villages, and travelling with his sweetheart, Carolyn. Anyone who knew Art knew that he was the most loving Husband, Father, and Grandpa a family could ask for. Art really loved his family and was super proud of all of them. He will be deeply missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday December 3, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm. Funeral Service start at 2pm. Location is Baldwin Brothers 3990 SR 44 Wildwood, Florida 34785.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Alzheimer Association.