Elizabeth Warnes

Elizabeth “Beth” Warnes, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022.

Beth was born on July 3, 1931 and was raised in Glen Lake, Minnesota by Robert & Selma Bragg. She graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnesota. She married Jack Warnes in 1951 and they shared a 70 year marriage together. She was a homemaker and then a church secretary at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.

Beth enjoyed a long retirement with activities such as sewing, golfing, entertaining, volunteering, reading, camping, travel, salmon fishing, and supporting her husband with woodworking projects. She was very involved in her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives. Her faith was strong, always involved in church, leading Bible studies and ensuring a faith-based upbringing for her family. She was a member of the Colorado Springs PEO Chapter. After living in Minnesota for 70 years, Beth spent 20 years living in Colorado Springs before a recent move to The Villages, Florida in 2021 to live near her daughters.

Her survivors include her daughters Jackie Eveslage (Mike) and Pam Weyer (Tom), six grandchildren (Lindsay, Josh, Erin, Matt, Adam, and Jonathan), eight great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Sandi Brown. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Jack, parents, twin sister (Bobby), and brother (John).

A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family. Please send prayers and positive thoughts in lieu of flowers.