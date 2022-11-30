Terence Murdock

Terence “Terry” Murdock of The Villages, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1957, in Cocoa, Florida, to the late Terence H. and Dorothy Jacqueline (Whitman) Murdock.

He was a math teacher for thirty years in numerous Dade County Schools, ending his career at Palmetto High School, Miami, Florida.

As a young man, Terry enjoyed sailing and joined a racing crew. He was known for working out almost daily and from the age of seventeen for the rest of his life trained for and ran many races from 5K’s through marathons.

He joined the Campus Life team in Miami, Florida, as an assistant and counselor in the seventies. There he made many lifelong friends.

When Terry and his wife Beverley moved to The Villages in 2020, he took up golf and enjoyed the life of the retired. One of his great delights was joining three bluegrass groups in which he played the guitar. He loved this group because of the camaraderie in making music together.

Terry was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Ocala, Florida. His greatest joy was serving God as an elder in the Presbyterian Church, where he loved teaching the Bible and talking with his fellow members. Because he enjoyed studying and learning more about God, he had begun working on a degree from Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Taylors, South Carolina. Here again he made many friends, whom he loved.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Beverley K. Murdock; stepchildren, Rebekah (Brian) Storey, Elizabeth (Adam) Shiver and Thomas Cameron; brothers, Kevin (Betsy) Murdock and Dennis (Shellie) Murdock and two granddaughters, Sierra and McKenna Storey.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2255 SE 38th St., Ocala, Florida. Terry will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens at 1:00 p.m.