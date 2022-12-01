Marie J. Hagood, age 82, passed away on Tuesday November 22, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

Her journey started in Amityville, Long Island, NY on July 20, 1940 to the late Walter Ergenzinger and Lillian Petri Ergenzinger-Weaver. Marie was the third of eight children. She attended Hartly Elementary and Dover High School, where she excelled in basketball and softball.

After High School Marie met her husband, Norman E. Hagood Sr., who was stationed at Dover Air Force Base. While together they traveled the world and had two sons, Norman E. Hagood Jr. and Kevin P. Hagood.

Marie started her career as a bank teller and retired as an accountant for a construction company while living in Tampa, FL. She enjoyed playing and coaching softball, fishing, and playing pool with her two sons and her dear friend, Betsy. Marie was devoted to her family and friends. She always put everybody first and was full of love and acceptance.

Marie is survived by her loving sons Norman E. Hagood Jr. and his wife Gayle of CO, Kevin P. Hagood of The Villages, and four grandchildren Natasha Hagood of NM, Tyler Hagood and his wife Christine of GA, Krista Hagood of FL, and Zackery Hagood of CO. Four Great-grandchildren: Kai Stack, Lucas Forsythe, Griffen and Austin Hagood. Sister, Cecelia Long and her husband Ernest, of DE, Judy Carrow of DE, brother Edward Ergenzinger and wife Lois of DE, Sister-in-law Dottie Ergenzinger of DE, and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four siblings, sister Rita Hart, and brothers, Walter, Carl, and Frank Ergenzinger, and companion of 34 years, Elizabeth (Betsy) Madzula.

A visitation will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022 at Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home 12609 Memorial Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34655.

Villages Friends & Family Memorial will also be held Saturday Dec. 3rd From 12-3pm at Marie’s residence.