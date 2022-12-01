71.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park

By Staff Report
A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell.

Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.

Wofford became “upset” and refused to cooperate with the deputy.

Wofford was arrested on a charge of loitering and booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

