Jean Louise Wilder

Jean Louise (Carter) Wilder, 87, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Nov 23, 2022 at Mission Oaks Memory Care in Oxford Fl.

Born in Fitchburg Ma 6.19.1935, raised by her Grandparents Grace and Claud Turner. She married Richard A Wilder 11.12.1955. They had 2 children, Nancy (Victor) St Pierre Charlestown, NH and David (Lysa) Wilder The Villages, Fl.

She leaves behind her children, a Sister Barbara Baird of Jaffrey, NH, Cousin Craig(Julie) Turner Ct, Grandchildren Stephanie (Andrew) Connell, Heather Wellington, Justin (Jackie)Wilder, Patrick (Grace) St.Pierre and Great Grandchildren: Jazelle, Dylan, Xander, Pierce, Jordyn, Preston, Parker, Reid, Becca, Sloane, Jack, Kristina and Jonah. She is predeceased by her Husband, Brother Sunny Carter and Granddaughter Hillary St Pierre.

Jean loved her family, camping at White Lake State Park, Disney World, and golf cart rides around the Villages. She will be forever remembered for her chocolate chip cookies.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. A family burial will be held at a later date.