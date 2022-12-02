Maurice Alvin Floyd

Maurice (“Maury”) Alvin Floyd – 83 Years Old of The Villages (Village of Charlotte), passed away suddenly on November 26, 2022, in Ocoee, Florida. Maury was born July 6, 1939, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Floyd and Verena Marie Floyd, sister Jean Logsdon, brother Wallace Floyd, and his loyal companion/dog, Monty. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his children Randy, Tina (Fred) Statz, Paula (John) Debevic and Paul (Nancy) Floyd; his grandchildren Andrew Statz, Brandyn (Stephanie) Debevic, Jacob Debevic and Paul Skylar Floyd; and his great grandson Gary Debevic, and several nieces and nephews.

Maury met the love of his life, Mary in 1957 in Waukegan, Illinois and married in September 1961. He lived in Northern Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Minnesota, Virginia and Florida. In that time, he enjoyed careers at Johnson Marine Outboard, the North Shore Railroad, Sears, International Harvester, Browning Ferris Industries and US Food Service in a variety of roles.

Maury was known as an avid woodworker, golfer, birdwatcher, fisherman, lover of water and the ocean as well as a fan of Jimmy Buffett, the Chicago Cubs and his beloved Green Bay Packers which he enjoyed watching with his grandchildren. Above all, his family was the love of his life and where he found true joy.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1:30pm, on January 28, 2023, at the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, 6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood, FL 34785. We request everyone to join us in an after-service gathering of family and friends immediately following at 3:00pm, at the Manatee Recreation Center, 1512 Hillsborough Trail, The Villages, FL 32163 (food and beverages will be served). The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to your favorite charitable organization in Maury’s name.