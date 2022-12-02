Robert Benning

Robert (Bob) Benning, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away in his sleep November 20, 2022 after a fall in July.

Bob was born on December 18, 1932 to Norwood and Helen Benning in Butler, MO. He grew up in Maryville, MO then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri. Duty called; Bob served in the Air Force as a pilot flying refueling tankers for B-52’s. He returned to University of Missouri for a master’s degree in Dairy Management and then began his career at Kroger where he became a lifelong expert in vanilla ice cream. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1960’s and had a long successful career in the insurance business.

Bob was a true Midwesterner with a pioneering help-your-neighbor spirit, a good sense of humor and a do-it-yourself attitude when it came to home improvement. He loved his parents, his family, and most of the neighborhood kids. He enjoyed traveling, bridge, basketball and golf.

Bob is survived by his children Bill (Angie) and Betsy Benning; his four grandchildren, Mac Benning, Emily (Matt) Cordts, Alyssa and Lucie Roche; and two great grandchildren, Archer and Wilder Cordts.

The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering on December 1 at 10:00AM at Watercrest Buena Vista, 5867 E County Road 466.