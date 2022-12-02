Salvatore Guzzetta

70.7 F
The Villages
Friday, December 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Salvatore “Sam” Guzzetta of The Villages Florida passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2022 at the age of 82.

Sam was happily married for 59 years to Sandy. Sam was a loving husband and father and good friend to all. Sam is survived by his wife, three children, Danielle, Russell (and wife Danielle), Deborah (and husband John), seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and his two sisters Mary (and husband Mike) and Carol.

While Sam resided in the Villages for almost 30 years, he grew up in Rochester New York and graduated from State University of NY at Brockport. After graduating he went on to become a high school math teacher. Sam furthered his education with a Master’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He worked over 25 years at Xerox as a Quality Statistical Consultant before retiring at the young age of 55.

Sam was an avid bowler and enjoyed golf and get-togethers with friends and good wine. He will be sorely missed and be remembered for his great sense of humor, especially all his valuable ‘free advice’. We will miss his ‘Hey Gumba’ greeting and seeing him around the neighborhood and dancing with his wife at the neighborhood club events.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

