Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola

A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store.

Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the license plate number of her 2006 Honda Odyssey minivan after a Dollar General manager photographed the license plate after a theft at the store in August. A woman had a small child with her when she walked into the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza in Wildwood and filed a cart with merchandise, including four 12-packs of Coke. The woman left the store without paying for the merchandise.

During a followup investigation, the deputy discovered that Chambers has previously been convicted of grand theft in 2007 and 2012, elevating the latest charge to a felony.

Chambers was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.