Man sentenced to prison for raping woman he met at town square

By Staff Report
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman he met at Lake Sumter Landing.

Michael Torres, 33, of Ocala, was sentenced by Judge Mary Hatcher this past week in Sumter County Court. He was found guilty Oct. 11 of a charge of sexual battery. He is scheduled for sentencing of Nov. 30.

Torres met the then-21-year-old woman in 2019 near a place where she was working at Lake Sumter Landing. They communicated via a dating application and then met for a meal in Marion County. They went to her home in Sumter County where they had consensual sex, but then he flipped her over and forced her into anal sex, according to the arrest report.

A forensic medical examination woman showed she had “suffered a violent physical attack.”

