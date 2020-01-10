Villages restaurant server goes ‘into shock’ when man she fears enters eatery

A restaurant server in The Villages went “into shock” when a man she fears entered the eatery.

The woman was on duty this past Monday evening at Amerikanos Grille at Spanish Springs Town Square when the man allegedly entered the restaurant, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She asked him if he needed a table and upon hearing his voice, realized he is a man against whom she has obtained an injunction.

The 21-year-old “went into shock” and ran to the back of the restaurant and called police. The man left the restaurant before police arrived.

The man against whom the injunction was obtained is 30-year-old Michael Torres of Ocala. He was arrested this past September after allegedly anally raping the woman against her will, according to an arrest report on file with the Sumter County Court Clerk.

Torres met the woman this past August near a place where she was working at Lake Sumter Landing. They communicated via a dating application and then met for a meal in Marion County. They went to her home in Sumter County where they had consensual sex, but then he flipped her over and forced her into anal sex, according to the arrest report.

A forensic medical examination woman showed she had “suffered a violent physical attack.”

Torres remains free on $25,000 bond.