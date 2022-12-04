71.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Cormorant Snacking On Bream In The Village Of Richmond

By Staff Report

This cute little cormorant was seen snacking on some young bream at a pond in the Village of Richmond. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Photos