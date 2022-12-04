70.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Gary Bourque

By Staff Report
Gary Bourque
Gary Bourque

Gary Bourque passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with the love of his life, his bride, Robin, by his side. Gary’s three sons were fortunate enough to be with him during his final weeks; sharing stories and reminiscing of fond family memories that weave a tapestry of a life well lived. He would often say, “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone”. Little did he know how truly deeply we would. Gary was a proud man who cared deeply for his family, his children, and his grand-babies, but it was his unwavering love for his bride that we will remember the most. He was a lifelong Syracuse and Yankee fan, well known for his sense of humor, his passion for golf, and his expertise in the Automobile Industry.

Gary and Robin were high school sweethearts, who recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. We should all be so lucky. As our dad would say… “We had a great ride”.

Gary is predeceased by his parents Joseph Bourque and Matilda Splude, as well as 5 of his siblings. He is survived by his wife Robin, his sons, Andy (Angela), Rich (Courtney), and David (Sheila); as well as 11 grand-babies, 1 great-granddaughter, and 3 siblings.

His guidance, friendship, and laughter will be dearly missed by us all.

Letters to the Editor

