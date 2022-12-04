John Bruce Casey, 80, of Summerfield, FL passed away on November 30, 2022, holding the hand of his wife of 46 years, Sue-Ellen. Son of the late Muriel and Denis Casey, Bruce came into the world on Mother’s Day 1942 in Manchester, NH, and made countless friends through his eight decades on earth.

A good ole Bishop Brady Catholic schoolboy he went by the nickname name “Moose” for his prowess on the football field and propensity to annoy the nuns.

In 1961 his wanderlust and duty to serve saw him enlisting in the US Navy where he used his athleticism for boxing and his fingers for typing on the USS Antietam in Pensacola, Fl.

However, Bruce found his true calling when he joined the NH State Police in 1965 as a State Trooper. Rising through the ranks he would retire after 22 years as Lieutenant and Commander of Troop E in Carroll County, NH. He also imparted his wisdom as he trained new police officers as Commandant of the NH Police Academy.

In retirement, Bruce became even busier, selling Lake Winnipesaukee real estate and working for the US Marshal’s Service transporting federal prisoners and guarding federal buildings.

In 2003 Bruce went south to Summerfield, FL, and lived life to the fullest. He traveled to Greece, Ireland, all over Europe, and countless Caribbean islands. He got a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the Village Course in Hawaii. Bruce became a staple at the fitness center and was known for his commitment to a costume party and his long-winded stories. He loved sailing and golf and helping the softball team with skills and drills. He never met a stranger, and his stories and antics will live on in all his family and friends.

John Bruce “Bob” Casey is survived by his wife Sue-Ellen Casey and his children Lynnda Casey, Shawn Casey, Shannon Harriman, and Erin Lenz. His brother Dennis Casey and his wife Diane. Grandchildren, Kurt and Tim Casey, Emily and Austin Parker, Christopher, Katelyn, Sarah Harriman, and Dylan and Julia Lenz. Great grandchildren, Laci, Georgia, Colton, Rowdy, Emilia, Jackson, and baby Baker. A Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony will be held in the spring. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House.