77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 4, 2022
type here...

Oren Miller’s bid for new trial hinges on questions asked by investigator

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller
Oren Miller

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller’s bid for a new trial hinges on the questions asked by the lead investigator.

The 72-year-old resident of the Village of Sanibel remains behind bars as he awaits sentencing following a jury’s Nov. 18 verdict finding him guilty of perjury. Last week, Miller’s attorney Dock Blanchard filed a motion seeking a new trial.

Blanchard has taken issue with the questions asked of Miller by Russel Suess, chief investigator for the Office of the State Attorney.

“The questioning of Miller relative to the charge of perjury simply lacks the necessary specificity to show any intent by Miller to mislead the State’s inquiry into its investigation of any Sunshine Law violations,” Blanchard wrote in his motion for a new trial.

You can read the complete document at this link: Oren Miller Motion for New Trial

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a message for the Yankees who moved here from the north and destroyed the small-town way of life. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is The Villages raising costs to try to drive us out?

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s paying for amenities he no longer uses and wonders if The Villages is deliberately trying to drive out people like him.

The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident owns up to his mistake in a previous Letter to the Editor about the population of The Villages vs. Manhattan.

Pit bulls attacked my dog twice at dog parks

A Village of Monarch Grove details attacks from pit bulls suffered by her French bulldog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank goodness Trump is running in 2024

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is thankful that President Trump is running in 2024.

Photos