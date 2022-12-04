Oren Miller’s bid for new trial hinges on questions asked by investigator

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller’s bid for a new trial hinges on the questions asked by the lead investigator.

The 72-year-old resident of the Village of Sanibel remains behind bars as he awaits sentencing following a jury’s Nov. 18 verdict finding him guilty of perjury. Last week, Miller’s attorney Dock Blanchard filed a motion seeking a new trial.

Blanchard has taken issue with the questions asked of Miller by Russel Suess, chief investigator for the Office of the State Attorney.

“The questioning of Miller relative to the charge of perjury simply lacks the necessary specificity to show any intent by Miller to mislead the State’s inquiry into its investigation of any Sunshine Law violations,” Blanchard wrote in his motion for a new trial.

