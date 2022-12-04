Robert William Norris, age 89, peacefully passed away and stepped into heaven November 27th, 2022, near his home in The Villages, Florida.

Born and raised in Ashville, Ohio, he grew up the second youngest of 7 children to his loving parents William Waldo Norris and Grace Louise Ott. He was a 1953 graduate of Ashville High School and went on to proudly serve in the Navy Reserve as well as the US Army.

Bob and his beloved wife Judy called Lancaster, Ohio their home for many years while he worked with Anchor Hocking Glass Company. After many wonderful family vacations to the beautiful beaches of Florida, they moved to The Villages, Florida where he eventually retired from Anchor Glass Container and was able to enjoy more time golfing, walking, friends’ groups, rooting for his favorite team The Ohio State Buckeyes, taking his visiting family to special places and on golf cart rides, and taking his beautiful wife on many wonderful and memorable cruise vacations.

He leaves behind his loving wife Judy, his daughter Barby, his step-daughter Missy, grandchildren Felisha, Megan, Brittany, Sarah and Andrew, great-grandchildren Riley, Hunter, Rylea, Cadence, Oliver, Baby Quinn and Baby Foltz, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Grace, his siblings Lucile, Carl, Garnet, Joe, Paul, and Dwight, his son-in-law Wess, and his step-daughter Michele.

So greatly loved and missed, he will be most remembered for his deep love for his family and an incredibly strong protector and provider.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date, with information to be forthcoming.