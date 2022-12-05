Robert John Behrends

Robert John (Bob) Behrends left this earthly life unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at The Villages Hospital, Florida at the age of 85. He was born on May 18, 1937 to Bruno and Fern (Boseck) Behrends. and spent his childhood on the family farm between the small towns of Cumberland and Wiota, Iowa.

Bob’s first eight school years were at the one room Victory School one-half mile walk from home and he graduated from Wiota High School in 1955 where he was very active on the baseball and basketball teams. In the fall of 1955, he headed to The University of Iowa where he was a pitcher on the university baseball team. During the summer he played on the semi-professional team in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Bob was the Advertising Director at Bergners in Peoria, IL; Boston Store in Milwaukee, WI; Jordan Marsh in Miami, FL; Von Maur in Davenport, IA. He returned to Peoria where he was the National Trade Show Manager at Dynamic Graphics. During his semi-retirement years, Bob and Suzanne traveled the US in their RV while he worked for Keister Williams as Regional Sales Manager. In 2005 they bought their first home in The Villages, Florida while continuing to live part time at their home in Peoria, IL; subsequently retiring in The Villages.

Bob was a devoted husband and family man, a strong and firm believer in God, serving in many capacities for the Lutheran Church. He was a loyal friend to many, a golfer (a very good one for his age) out on the course twice a week until his recent hospitalization, and an enthusiastic baseball fan (Tampa Bay Ray’s fan after moving to Florida). He loved a good joke and never passed up a chance to tell a humorous story.

Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law Keith and Ethel Kitelinger, sister-in-law Colleen Jeppesen and brothers-in-law Corwin Kitelinger and Donald Ridgley.

Left to mourn him is his wife Suzanne of 61 years, his sisters Karene Ridgley and Shirley Noecker (and husband Charles) and his loving children: son Steve and daughter Linda Grahlman and his beloved grandchildren: Boseck (Bo) Grahlman and Leanna Grahlman and many nieces and nephews.