Sylvia Morlock (Johnson), 86, passed away on November 17, 2022 in Chandler, AZ. Daughter of the late Maurice and Mildred (Albright) she was born in Milton, PA. After graduating high school in 1953 she went on to receive her degree in Nursing from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA.

She married her husband, Kenneth H. Morlock (who preceded her in death in 2017) in 1955. With inexhaustible energy and good cheer, as the wife of a career Navy CPO, Sylvia moved and re-settled the family to over six locations including California, Morocco, Turkey, Pensacola, Spain and Okinawa. She treasured the valuable friendships that were made with all her military family.

After retirement from the Navy, they settled in Media, PA. and Sylvia furthered her education by receiving a degree in Early Childhood Education from Neumann College. An avid reader, Sylvia volunteered at the Media Upper Providence Public Library and the Delaware County Library System. A final retirement took them to The Villages, Florida were she enjoyed golf, Red Hats and the local chapter of the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. She spent the final three years of her life in Chandler, AZ under the loving care of her son Chris and his wife Elaine.

Sylvia was a devoted mother to Christopher Morlock (Elaine) of Chandler, AZ, Margie Stern (Karl), and Craig Morlock (Cindy) both of Middletown, PA. She leaves behind granddaughters Emily Catanese and Jayne Greaves (Kevin), great-grandchildren Jake, Lucy, Penny, Grace and Noah, and her brother Mark Johnson (Kathryn). Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling period on Wednesday December 28 at the Cavanagh-Patterson Family Funeral Home, 43 East Baltimore Ave., Media after 10:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00AM. Final interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.