Tuesday, December 6, 2022
By Staff Report
Gene Colley, 91, of Continental Country Club in Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born August 20, 1931, in Pauls Valley, OK to Fred F. and Annie P. (nee Anderson) Colley.

Thank you for your endless love that will help me through each day and thank you for the wonderful memories that will never fade away. I miss you so much, my love. You’re the man I loved and was proud to be your wife. You will be in my heart, always and forever.

Gene loved golf, bowling and visiting with his friends. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose Club and the Eagles Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Fred Colley, Jr. and previous wife, Alice Colley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christine (nee Cook) Hanson; daughters: Noreen (Morgan) Lee of Lewiston, ID and Deanna Colley of Post Falls, ID and stepdaughter, Michelle (Kevin) Rogers of Post Falls, ID; many grand, great and great-great grandchildren; beloved dog Sami Jo and numerous other loving family and friends
Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

