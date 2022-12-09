Michael A. Castelvetere (Mike) of The Villages, FL, passed away on November 23, 2022, at the age of 66.

He was born on July 23, 1956, in Hartford, CT and grew up in Enfield, CT.

He graduated from Enfield High School in 1975. After graduating High School he enlisted In the US Navy as a Hospital corpsman, serving four years in Camp Lejeune, NC as a medic.

He worked as a Live-in home health caregiver and was actively involved in Photography and furthering his medical education.

He was preceded in death by his Father Frank A. Castelvetere and his Mother Jane Castelvetere

He is survived by his three brothers James Castelvetere, Tim Castelvetere, of Coventry, CT, and Steven Castelvetere of Port Richey, FL. Four nieces, two great nieces, three great nephews and many cousins.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days. Thank you to ALL Caregivers.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Interment at 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL, 33513 at a later date. Visitation with the family will begin at TBA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in their honor to Arm Services YMCA asymca.org.

Special thanks to Melissa Cordon of KRA/CTWorks Enfield for helping Mike during his time of need.