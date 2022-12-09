Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital

A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.

Shettleroe called his aunt and announced that he was headed for her home in the Village of Silver Lake and was going to “forcefully” take her ill husband to the hospital, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The aunt advised Shettleroe not to come to her home. She told him to “turn around.”

Shettleroe was wearing a holster holding a gun when law enforcement found him on Dustin Drive. An deputy checked and found that Shettleroe does not have a concealed carry permit. He said the gun belongs to his wife and claimed he did not know he needed a license to carry a firearm, because he previously served in the military.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond. His pickup truck, which was blocking his aunt’s vehicle in the driveway, was towed from the scene.