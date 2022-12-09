Raymond John Machowski, age 96, of The Villages, FL died peacefully December 8, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Born November 19, 1926 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of the late John and Sophia Machowski and stepson of the late Carmella Machowski, Raymond grew up and worked in CT as an electrical engineer at Anderson Laboratories. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, he embraced fishing, golf, tennis, and renovating his 4 homes. Raymond and his wife, Rose, retired to Florida where he continued to enjoy sports and retired life. He was a WWII Navy veteran who was fortunate to participate in the Honor Flight event.

Raymond is survived by his daughters Donna Cook and husband Francis; Gail Bannock; and son Raymond Machowski Jr. and Sherry Stevens; his sister Jean Reynolds; and special daughter Anne Lemelin. He loved and cherished his 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Rose; his brother, Frederick J. Machowski, his sisters Agnes J. Michalec and Stella Mezzancello; and son-in-law, Gerald Bannock.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Maripose Way, The Villages, FL 32162.