James LeRoy Carlson

Born: June 20, 1930

Died: November 17, 2022

James LeRoy Carlson, 92 of The Villages, Florida, passed away on November 17, 2022, at 5:58 PM, at the Villages Hospital.

James was born in Manlius, Ill. to Carl F. Carlson and Esther Johnson Carlson on June 20, 1930.He went to school at Manlius High School, Class of 1948. He played all sports there and was named to the Bureau Valley Hall of Fame with his 1948 football team. He married Barbara Katherine Patrick on May 15, 1954 in Conway, Pennsylvania. He graduated from University of Maryland. James worked as a Cryptologist for the National Security Agency (US government) for 37 years. He served in the Air Force, He was involved in DeMatha Catholic High School Booster Club in Hyattsville, Maryland.

James is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years Barbara, son Patrick, brothers Arthur and infant brother, and sister Marilyn.

James is survived by his wife Dorothy Vandermoon Carlson, daughter Deborah (and Patrick) of Marco Island, Florida. Grandchildren (6) and great-Grandchildren, (3), nephews Randal (and Linda) of Lake Junaluska, NC, Allen of Annandale, Virginia, and niece Hilary of Bloomingdale, Illinois.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Manlius, Illinois and St John Evangelist Catholic Church, Naples, Florida.

A memorial service is pending and internment will be held at a later date in Naples, Florida and Manlius, IllinoisMemorials donations may be sent to DeMatha Catholic High School, 4313 Madison Street, Hyattsville, Maryland, 20781; Trinity Lutheran Church, Box 286, Manlius, IL 61338, or the Manlius Historical Society, Box 134, Manlius, IL, 61338.

The family of James wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Physicians and nurses at the Villages Hospital, Cornerstone Hospice.