By Staff Report
Louise Hobbs Chevalier 96, passed away on December 6 in The Villages, Florida.

Louise was born in Roanoke, Virginia to Mills H. and Allie Mae Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years Robert F. “Bob”, Chevalier, her son Daniel L Smith, sisters Mary Mildred Hobbs, Marjorie Hollowell, Marcelline Fisher and brothers Glover and Hubert Hobbs.

She is survived by her daughter Leslie and her husband Charles Windle of The Villages, Florida, step-daughter Paula and husband Jeff Ward of Luke, Maryland, and step-grandson Jason Green and wife Kristin of San Diego.

Also surviving are close friends Jim ad Ruby Howard of Wilmington N.C. and family. She was a member of Winter Park Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. She was a member of the BPO of the Does, Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star AREME chapter 372 , member of Goldenrod chapter 142 and was a Grand Representative to the state of Minnesota. She also was involved with Mother Hubbards and Meals on Wheels.
Louise will be greatly missed by friends and family.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Winter Park Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, N.C. or the American Cancer Society.

