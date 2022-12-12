Patrick Pellegrini

The Villages, Florida

June 5, 1947 – December 8, 2022

Our Dad, a man who showed us when climbing a ladder never to look down, for each step you take only makes you stronger.

Where should I start. Patrick, Grandma Fay, and Grandpa Jack’s bambino. Grandpa Jack wanted to name him Pasquale but Grandma Fay convinced him that Patrick was English for Pasquale. Aunt Angel and Aunt Ida’s Fratellino (Baby Brother). Patty Boy, a brother they would soon learn that they could count on for anything.

He started driving when he was ten years old. A smart kid from Queens who could figure out how to take apart a car engine before the seventh grade.

Fast forward to Vietnam, he served two tours and was quickly promoted to sergeant for how fast he acquired the knowledge and how quickly he built land bridges. He swept for landmines with one ear and joked with his friends with the other. Stationed in the dense jungles of the A Shau Valley of Vietnam he still managed the time for a quick card game. Always making the best out of any circumstance.

He met his first love, our mom Janice at twenty-two years old. He was the best brother-in-law to my mom’s three brothers Uncle Johnny, Uncle Matt, and of course his favorite Uncle Robert. Who quickly became the little brother he never knew he wanted.

Then came us. The best dad that two girls could ever have. From taking us sledding, to bike rides, camping at Lake George, endless trips to the Bow Wow, Great Adventure, and Action Park, to sending us to sleep away camp for seven summers, which partly was for him and our mom, family vacations to Puerto Rico and St Martin and of course endless weekends to Atlantic City where he would never let our rolls of quarters for the game room run out and would include his niece and nephew April and Jason our cousins who always still talk about their Uncle Patty “the man with a plan”.

A Dad who fast would become one of our best friends and greatest allies throughout our lives. Always willing to listen and always giving advice. A Dad that was truly one call away.

He was the lucky grandfather to six of his grandchildren Frank, Joseph, Susan, Jennifer, Anthony, and Eponine. Who we’re all the light in his eyes. And a son-in-law who always knew how to get a laugh out of him and was with him at the end.

For the last 9 years of his life. He fell in love with his girlfriend Mary. She taught him all about horses and he taught her how to make an old house into a fixer-upper. They lived on a small farm in Florida where they loved trips to Dude Ranches, cruises, and chopping down large trees when needed or just for the fun of it.

And last but not least their dog Lily Bug, who stole his heart.

Dad, we will miss you but we will never be without you. For you are a part of us.